According to representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on Friday, March 22, a special operation was carried out on the territory of Melitopol occupied by Russia and a group of Russian invaders from the Russian army and enemy military equipment were destroyed.

What is known about the GUR special operation in occupied Melitopol

According to the GUR, 2 explosions were heard on the territory of the city during March 22.

As a result of the special action of the State Security Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the local resistance movement, successful fire damage was inflicted on a group of Russian invaders and their military equipment, — the statement of the Security Service of Ukraine states. Share

According to preliminary information, about 20 Russian occupiers, two Kamaz trucks and UAZ "Patriot" were in the city of arrival.

Currently, as noted in the GUR, the enemy's losses in manpower and equipment are being specified.

Meanwhile, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, reported on the explosions in the city.

Arrival Northeast of Mariupol district. Without detonation. Prepare packages, Russians, — noted Andryushchenko. Share

As of 3:45 p.m., the Russians had not reported whether anyone was injured in the explosion.

What is known about the successes of the Ukrainian military in the south of Ukraine

According to the representatives of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, numerous losses were inflicted by the occupying army of the Russian Federation during the day in the areas of Orikhov in the Zaporizhia region and near Krynyk on the left bank of the Kherson region.

According to confirmed data, the losses of the Rosarmy in the Orihiv and Kherson directions amounted to:

152 occupants;

73 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

5 tanks;

13 guns;

8 mortars;

37 units of armored vehicles;

2 radar combat stations;

2 video surveillance complexes "Murom-M";

2 video surveillance cameras;

1 set of UAV control antenna systems;

1 unit of military engineering equipment;

1 aerial photography station;

1 boat.

In addition, the Defense Forces of the South were added, and 3 more enemy field supply points were also destroyed.