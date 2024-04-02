Unknown drones attack refinery in Russian Tatarstan city of Nizhnekamsk
Source:  online.ua

On the night of April 2, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Tatarstan. Earlier, the strike in the drone-assembling factory for "Shaheds" was also reported.

Drones attacked the refinery in Nizhnekamsk

It is about the TANECO oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Russia.

Russian Telegram channels report that the drone targeted one of the installations.

At the same time, Russian propaganda media report that the drone was allegedly neutralised with the help of EW, there were no casualties or damage.

TANECO is among the ten largest refineries in Russia. Refinery processing volume is more than 16 million tons of oil per year.

Drone attack on enterprises in Tatarstan

Earlier it became known that drones attacked enterprises in Yelabuz, in Tatarstan, for the first time.

The explosions were heard in the special economic zone "Alabuga", where industrial and production enterprises are located. It is claimed that there is no serious damage, but there are casualties.

According to the US, Alabuga maintains a contract with the Russian military to assemble Shahed drones.

"Alabuga" is located more than 1,200 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

