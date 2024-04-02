DIU, SSU drones hit oil installation during attack on refinery in Russian Tatarstan

The night attack on the oil refinery in Tatarstan was a joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The details of the Ukrainian drone attack on the oil refinery in Tatarstan have become known

A Ukrainian long-range drone hit the primary oil processing facility at the Nizhnekamsk refinery, causing a fire.

The capacity of this installation was 8 million tons of oil, which is 2.6% of the total annual refining of the Russian Federation per year. In addition, this plant is included in the top 5 largest refineries of the Russian Federation.

We will not stop striking the military infrastructure of the aggressor country so that it has less and less opportunities to finance the genocidal war against Ukraine. We will continue to make efforts to minimise the flow of petrodollars to the Russian military budget, so the "bavovna" at Russian refineries and other industries will continue and intensify, the source said. Share

What is known about Ukraine's attack on the refinery in Tatarstan

On the night of April 2, Ukraine launched a drone attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, which is located 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine.

It was the Taneko Refinery located in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan. Its production capacity is about 360,000 barrels per day.

The Russian authorities reported that the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, and production was allegedly not interrupted.

It is also reported that explosions were heard in the special economic zone "Alabuga" in Yelabuz, Tatarstan. There are industrial and production enterprises.

According to the US, Alabuga maintains a contract with the Russian military to assemble Shahed drones.

CNN notes that Ukraine began using drones equipped with artificial intelligence to strike oil refineries. Experts believe the technology is only in the early stages of developing its potential.