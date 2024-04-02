Ukraine uses AI-enabled drones for attacks on Russian refineries

CNN suggests that some of the drones used by Ukraine to attack Russian refineries are equipped with a basic form of artificial intelligence. This helps them navigate and avoid radio interference.

Ukraine uses AI drones to attack Russia's energy sector

As the publication notes, Ukraine continues to impress the vast oil and gas industry of the Russian Federation, which, despite the ban on imports and price restrictions, remains the largest source of income for the Russian military machine.

CNN notes that these attacks have been made possible not only by the use of longer-range drones, but also by the integration of artificial intelligence into some drones. AI, for its part, helps drones navigate and avoid jamming.

Accuracy in obstacle conditions is ensured thanks to the use of artificial intelligence. Each aircraft has an on-board computer with satellite and terrain data. The flights are determined in advance with our allies, and the planes follow a flight plan that allows us to hit targets with an accuracy of one meter, a source close to the Ukrainian drone program told CNN. Share

Analyst of the Royal Joint Services Institute Noya Silvia, for her part, discussed "machine vision", a type of AI.

A drone equipped with it can be "taught" to determine its geography and destination. At the same time, the UAV becomes completely autonomous and does not need to communicate with satellites.

Chris Lincoln-Jones, an expert on drone warfare and artificial intelligence, noted that the technology's level of "intelligence" is still deficient, as it is only in the early stages of developing its potential.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) refused to comment to CNN on the use of AI in drones.

Drone strikes on Russia

On the night of April 2, Ukraine launched a drone attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, which is located 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine.

It was the Taneko Refinery located in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan. Its production capacity is about 360,000 barrels per day.

The Russian authorities reported that the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, and production was allegedly not interrupted.

It is also reported that explosions were heard in the special economic zone "Alabuga" in Yelabuz, Tatarstan. There are industrial and production enterprises.

According to the US, Alabuga maintains a contract with the Russian military to assemble Shahed drones.

Reuters reports regarding a source in Ukrainian intelligence that as a result of an attack using Ukrainian-made drones, a military target in Tatarstan was caused "significant damage".