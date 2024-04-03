Russia claims large-scale fire breaks out in Kursk after drone attack
Russia claims large-scale fire breaks out in Kursk after drone attack

Source:  online.ua

On April 3, Russian Kursk was attacked by drones. After the impact, a large-scale fire broke out there.

What is known about the drone attack on Kursk

According to the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoyt, four drones were allegedly shot down over the city and the region.

The mayor of Kursk wrote that houses were damaged in the city after drones were downed. However, the video shows a massive fire.

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that air defence systems shot down 5 Ukrainian drones: 1 — over the Belgorod region and 4 — over the Kursk region.

What is known about the drone attack on the refinery in Tatarstan

On the night of April 2, Ukraine launched a drone attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, which is located 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine.

It was the Taneko Refinery located in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan. Its production capacity is about 360,000 barrels per day.

A Ukrainian long-range drone hit the primary oil processing facility at the Nizhnekamsk refinery, causing a fire.

This installation's capacity was 8 million tons of oil, which is 2.6% of the Russian Federation's total annual refining. In addition, this plant is one of the five largest refineries in the Russian Federation.

CNN notes that Ukraine began using drones equipped with artificial intelligence to strike oil refineries.

Each aircraft has an on-board computer with satellite and terrain data. The flights are determined in advance with our allies, and the planes follow a flight plan that allows us to hit targets with an accuracy of one meter, a source close to the Ukrainian drone program told CNN.

According to Reuters, the drone attack on the refinery in Tatarstan became one of the most significant operations in Ukraine.

