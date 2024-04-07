DIU drones hit 7 Russian planes in Yeysk

As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out from their insiders in the DIU, on April 5, drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence were able to damage seven enemy planes at the airfield in Yeysk, Russia.

DIU attack on the airfield in Yeysk. What is known

Anonymous sources in Ukrainian intelligence have shared with the mass media detailed information regarding the attack of DIU drones on the military airfield in Yeysk, Russia.

According to insiders, on April 5, the airfield was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs.

As a result of the attack, seven Russian aircraft were damaged with varying degrees of damage. Among them are four Su-30SM multipurpose fighters, two military transport aircraft and a BE-200 amphibious aircraft, the message says.

In addition, it is indicated that Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to successfully destroy the diesel substation of the airport.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the airfield was guarded by the forces of the 726th training center of the 51st division of the Air Defense Forces of the Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft missile-gun complex "Pantsir-S" and small arms were used to repel the attack. However, five Ukrainian "birds" managed to break through the dense defense and overcome the attempts to suppress by means of electronic warfare.

Ukraine's large-scale attack on Russian airfields

On the morning of April 5, a new joint special operation of Ukrainian scouts and soldiers of the Armed Forces took place.

Three military airfields on the territory of Russia were hit by drones.

Immediately after the attack, information was received that two Su-25s were completely destroyed in Yeysk and 4 servicemen of the enemy army were killed.

However, these data were later updated.