In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, a pipeline was blown up at a military facility — Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Main Directorate of Intelligence reported the detonation of another military facility in Russia — an oil pipeline in the settlement of Azov.

A military facility is on fire in Russia

According to reports, on the night of April 6 in the area of Azov, Rostov Region, blew up a pipeline used to pump oil products from a local oil depot to tankers in the port territory of the "Azov Sea Port".

The loading of tankers with petroleum products has been suspended indefinitely.

The intelligence clarifies that the object was used by the aggressor state for military purposes, to support the waging of a genocidal war against Ukraine.

What is known about the drone attack on the refinery in Tatarstan

On the night of April 2, Ukraine launched a drone attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, which is located 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine.

It was the Taneko Refinery located in Nizhnyokamsk, Tatarstan. Its production capacity is about 360,000 barrels per day.

A Ukrainian long-range drone hit the primary oil processing facility at the Nizhnyokamsk refinery, after which a fire broke out there.

The capacity of this installation was 8 million tons of oil, which is 2.6% of the total annual refining of the Russian Federation per year. In addition, this plant is included in the 5 largest refineries of the Russian Federation.

CNN notes that Ukraine began using drones equipped with artificial intelligence to strike oil refineries.

According to Reuters, the drone attack on the refinery in Tatarstan became one of the largest operations in Ukraine.

