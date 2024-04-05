DIU warns about continuation of attacks on Russia's refineries

According to Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Ukrainian military will continue to strike strategic objects on the territory of Russia after a series of successful attacks on oil refineries in Tatarstan.
What do the DIU say about attacks on strategic objects on the territory of Russia?
Yusov noted that the radius of Ukrainian military attacks on strategic objects on the territory of the aggressor country is constantly increasing.
What is known about the results of the attack on the "Shahed" factory in Tatarstan
Yusov noted that the drone attack on the "Shahed" drone production enterprise in Tatarstan led to significant destruction.
At the same time, the DIU representative refused to comment on which UAVs were used to attack the "Shahed" production company in Tatarstan.
He noted that these were "good flying objects" that flew into several military facilities in Tatarstan.
However, the media had earlier spread that Cessna-type aircraft equipped with drones could have hit the plant.
Regarding Russia's illegally built Crimean bridge, Yusov noted that the bridge itself is too small to support the logistics of the Russian Federation's criminal army. However, it has important political significance for Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
He noted that the Kremlin dictatorship mainly ties everything to meaningless symbols.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-