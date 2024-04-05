DIU warns about continuation of attacks on Russia's refineries

According to Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Ukrainian military will continue to strike strategic objects on the territory of Russia after a series of successful attacks on oil refineries in Tatarstan.

What do the DIU say about attacks on strategic objects on the territory of Russia?

Yusov noted that the radius of Ukrainian military attacks on strategic objects on the territory of the aggressor country is constantly increasing.

These are good results and we are all happy about it. I think that there will be similar joys in the future. And their radius will increase, emphasided the DIU representative.

What is known about the results of the attack on the "Shahed" factory in Tatarstan

Yusov noted that the drone attack on the "Shahed" drone production enterprise in Tatarstan led to significant destruction.

At the same time, the DIU representative refused to comment on which UAVs were used to attack the "Shahed" production company in Tatarstan.

He noted that these were "good flying objects" that flew into several military facilities in Tatarstan.

However, the media had earlier spread that Cessna-type aircraft equipped with drones could have hit the plant.

According to preliminary information, the "Shahed" assembly plant was affected. There is significant destruction of production facilities and it is difficult to continue the work of the enterprise, Yusov emphasised.

Regarding Russia's illegally built Crimean bridge, Yusov noted that the bridge itself is too small to support the logistics of the Russian Federation's criminal army. However, it has important political significance for Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

We have seen and heard reports about the construction of a railway to the Crimea. At the same time, from the point of view of only military supplies, in particular after the successful actions of Ukraine in this direction, the bridge is not enough, but as a symbol it really remains important for Putin. This is true, explains the DIU representative.

He noted that the Kremlin dictatorship mainly ties everything to meaningless symbols.