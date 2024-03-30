British Ministry of Defense intelligence analysts noted that Russia is mobilizing about 30,000 people into the ranks of the occupying army in Ukraine every month to replenish numerous losses.
What is known about the pace of covert mobilization in Russia
Analysts of British intelligence point to the gradual advance of the Russian invaders to the west of Avdiivka in Donetsk region.
In particular, the military intelligence of Great Britain did not rule out the seizure of the settlements of Tonenke and Orlivka by Russian war criminals.
Intelligence analysts of the British Ministry of Defense note that the occupation army of the Russian Federation maintains an advantage at the front in terms of the number of personnel, ammunition and equipment.
How the armed forces operate in the Avdiivka region
Sergeant, soldier of the 109th battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yehor Firsov, said on the air of the telethon that the Ukrainian military managed to somewhat stabilize the situation in the Avdiyivka area.
Firsov emphasized that currently the Ukrainian military is able to bypass enemy WEDs.
The military emphasized that the situation in the Avdiyivka region still remains difficult and the Russian invaders are attacking with all available weapons.
He also noted that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction created their own laboratory and purchased cameras that work at night, helping to destroy enemy equipment.
