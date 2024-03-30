British Ministry of Defense intelligence analysts noted that Russia is mobilizing about 30,000 people into the ranks of the occupying army in Ukraine every month to replenish numerous losses.

What is known about the pace of covert mobilization in Russia

Analysts of British intelligence point to the gradual advance of the Russian invaders to the west of Avdiivka in Donetsk region.

In particular, the military intelligence of Great Britain did not rule out the seizure of the settlements of Tonenke and Orlivka by Russian war criminals.

Russia continues to attack several other points on the front line, but has made little progress in recent weeks, the British intelligence report stressed.

Intelligence analysts of the British Ministry of Defense note that the occupation army of the Russian Federation maintains an advantage at the front in terms of the number of personnel, ammunition and equipment.

It is likely to recruit around 30,000 additional soldiers every month and is likely to continue to suffer casualties and continue attacks aimed at wearing down Ukrainian forces, British military intelligence suggests.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 30 March 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/t88BVNdmHL #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/fNCCUrFP3e — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 30, 2024

How the armed forces operate in the Avdiivka region

Sergeant, soldier of the 109th battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yehor Firsov, said on the air of the telethon that the Ukrainian military managed to somewhat stabilize the situation in the Avdiyivka area.

Firsov emphasized that currently the Ukrainian military is able to bypass enemy WEDs.

The military emphasized that the situation in the Avdiyivka region still remains difficult and the Russian invaders are attacking with all available weapons.

At night, we pick up the reconnaissance "bird" and see a frenzied movement there — "Urals", tanks are driving, systems that release S-300 missiles are working. That's why they are "orcs" because they work more actively at night, — noted Firsov.

He also noted that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction created their own laboratory and purchased cameras that work at night, helping to destroy enemy equipment.