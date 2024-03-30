British intelligence assessed the advance of the Russian army to the west of Avdiivka

The Russian army continues to gradually advance west from Avdiivka, outnumbering the ZSU in terms of ammunition and personnel. However, the occupiers have not made much progress in recent weeks.

This is stated in the analytical report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on the X social network.

According to the agency, at the end of March 2024, Russian troops almost certainly managed to take control of two villages — Tonenke and Orlivka, and they continue to try to capture other villages in the area.

Russia has continued to attack several other areas of the front, but has not made much progress in recent weeks.

According to British military analysts, Russia maintains a significant advantage in the number of troops, ammunition and equipment.

The Russian army is likely to recruit approximately 30,000 additional troops per month and can continue to cover losses and continue attacks aimed at wearing down the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

What is known about the defense of the AFU in the Avdiivka area

Journalists of The New York Times with reference to satellite images and comments of American officials and analysts, note that the successes of the Russian occupation army in the Avdiyivka area and the weak defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are partly explained by the acute shortage of ammunition.

At the same time, with reference to Planet Labs satellite images, the journalists of the publication note that the defense positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the west of Avdiivka consist mainly of rudimentary lines of trenches that do not have additional fortifications to slow down Russian tanks and protect key logistics routes.

American officials have expressed concern in private conversations that Ukraine did not strengthen its defense lines early or not well enough, and that it may now face consequences as Russian units slowly but steadily advance beyond Avdiivka, the publication noted. .

Journalists emphasize that the Ukrainian command had enough time to prepare defenses in this area.