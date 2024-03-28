ATESH movement informs Russia increasing number of air defence systems in Sevastopol
ATESH movement informs Russia increasing number of air defence systems in Sevastopol

Air defence
Source:  ATESH

The Russian army is increasing its air defense presence in Sevastopol amid recent massive attacks by Ukrainian UAVs.

Partisans scouted the situation in Sevastopol

Partisans point out that after the extreme mass attack of Ukrainian drones, the Russian command set the task of increasing the number of air defence systems over Sevastopol.

Also, the enemy is increasing the presence of forces to repulse Ukrainian sabotage groups.

According to our information, the Russian command is preparing to repulse the attack of the Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance groups, for this purpose the coastal line of defense will be strengthened by infantry fighting vehicles, "ATESH" notes.

The Russian occupiers are trying to protect Sevastopol Bay from AFU attacks in Crimea

The partisans of the ATESH movement point out that these efforts intensified after the strikes by the Defense Forces with cruise missiles and naval drones on the Yamal and Azov large landing ships.

Currently, the command of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia is blocking the passage of boats and putting up new barriers at the sea entrance to the bay. Pro-Ukrainian Crimeans are watching the situation.

On March 24, the AFU General Staff announced a successful missile attack on Russian military facilities in occupied Sevastopol.

Ukrainian forces powerfully struck several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, including the leading communications centre and large landing ships, "Yamal" (156) and "Azov" (151).

According to the data of the OSINTtechnical project, he has information about at least three Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles that hit the central communications centre of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

It is also worth noting that military units of rocket launchers and the FSB are located in the area of the probable hit.

