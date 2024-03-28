ATESH movement tracks a small Russian missile ship in Sevastopol

The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH monitors the movement of missile weapons of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Our agents continue to track the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. Today, in Sevastopol Bay, we noticed the arrival of a small project 22800 missile ship, "Karakurt".

It is noteworthy that there are few ships of this type left in the Black Sea Fleet. And to be precise, only the "Zyklon" remains completely afloat, the ship "Askold" was damaged due to shelling of the "Zatoka" plant in November 2023.

It is interesting that "Askold" only had a month to go into operation. Other ships of this project, which should be in service with the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet, are under construction.

We want to appeal to the officers of the Russian fleet, we are ready to help you, as we have already helped many military personnel who have appealed to us. Share

Special thanks to the residents of Crimea, who helped AFU with information and noted the partisans.

ATESH learned how Russia is trying to protect the Bay of Sevastopol

The partisans of the ATESH movement point out that these efforts intensified after the strikes by the Defense Forces with cruise missiles and naval drones on the Yamal and Azov air defence systems.

Currently, the Russian Black Sea Fleet command is blocking the passage of boats and putting up new barriers at the sea entrance to the bay. Pro-Ukrainian Crimeans are watching the situation.

The occupiers are also trying to limit access to the 91st berth.