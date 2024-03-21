Partisans of the ATESH movement conducted surveillance in the Russian Southern military district HQ in Rostov-on-Don. They captured the occupants and their equipment.

What the partisans discovered during the surveillance of HQ in Russian Rostov?

ATESH states the headquarters is guarded by a military police patrol of four people. Not far from the central passage is "Ural" with personnel.

According to "ATESH", the rapid response group of partisans, which is in the area of the headquarters after the events in June 2023 with the "Wagner group" munity, has established relations with some officers for the purpose of further cooperation.

Now they are giving us a lot of information about the location of warehouses, temporary deployment points, air defense equipment, the message says.

"ATESH" noted that all provided information is processed and transferred to the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, we managed to establish that many military commanders are dissatisfied with the decisions of the country's top leadership and openly declare this, the partisans note.

What is known about the activities of partisans in Russia?

Partisans sabotaged a railway facility the other day in the Moscow region and destroyed a relay cabinet.

Agents are also monitoring the facilities of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Novorossiysk.

In addition, partisans recently discovered a drone production site in St. Petersburg.

On March 20, partisans infiltrated the largest military commissariat of the Soviet and Central districts of the city of Krasnoyarsk.