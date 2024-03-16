Partisans staged sabotage during the pseudo-elections in Skadovsk. Five occupiers of the Russian Federation were wounded

On March 15, an explosion rang out near the so-called "polling station" in the central square of temporarily occupied Skadovsk while the occupation forces were patrolling.

As reported in the Center of National Resistance, five Russian terrorists were wounded as a result of sabotage. They were hospitalized.

Due to the inability to ensure the safety of its personnel, the occupation administration of the city actually canceled the further holding of "elections" in the city, allowing only "voting" based on the place of residence, writes "Sprovit". Share

What is known about the elections in Russia

On the territory of Russia, "elections" will be held over three days — from March 15 to 17, 2024. On December 8, 2023, Putin officially announced his intention to seek re-election.

As Reuters wrote, thanks to the "elections" the dictator can remain in power at least until 2030. Meanwhile, the press secretary of the head of the Kremlin, Dmytro Peskov, has already announced that Putin will be re-elected with a result of 90% of the vote.

In December, the Central Election Commission of Russia adopted a resolution on holding presidential elections in March 2024 in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Security Service of Ukraine talked about how pseudo-elections are held in the occupation. According to the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, the results of the "elections" are already known in advance in the Kremlin.

The State Department stated that the US does not and will never recognize the legitimacy or results of fake elections in sovereign Ukraine, which are part of the presidential elections in Russia.