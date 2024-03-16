Navalny's combat units blew up a polling station in Russia
Navalny's combat units blew up a polling station in Russia

fire
Source:  online.ua

Navalny's combat units, which oppose the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, are trying to disrupt the presidential "elections" in the Russian Federation.

In Russia, there was another explosion at the polling station

According to representatives of Navalny's combat units, our explosive device detonated at another polling station.

Our agent recorded the explosion. Belgorod, MBOU ZOSH No. 19, str. Preobrazhenska, 98. We warned you! — said in the statement.

They also emphasized that the zelenka, Molotov cocktails and terrorist attacks at the polling stations will continue until the end of the elections.

According to them, green is a symbol of Navalny, Cocktail is Navalny's protest, Terrorism is Navalny's aggression.

Today was just the beginning of a long journey. Goal? Navalny's killer will never again be the legitimate president of Russia. Remember. Never! Let him draw as many votes as he wants, but we do not recognize these elections. No one admits it, says the press service of Navalny's combat units.

Navalny's combat units announced revenge against the Russian authorities

As previously mentioned, on March 13, representatives of Navalny's Combat Forces publicly confirmed that they would do everything possible to take revenge on the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the killing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

We will not tire of repeating: the election commissions of different cities of the country are our legitimate goal. Our agents are everywhere, they are motivated and ready to take revenge for Navalny's murder, — emphasized the fighters of Navalny's Combat Units.

It is worth noting that currently the Navalny's combat units is most active in Belgorod, where they have already repeatedly set off explosions at polling stations.

They also thanked those Russians who have the courage to challenge the system.

