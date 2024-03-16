Navalny's combat units blew up a polling station in Russia

Navalny's combat units, which oppose the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, are trying to disrupt the presidential "elections" in the Russian Federation.
In Russia, there was another explosion at the polling station
According to representatives of Navalny's combat units, our explosive device detonated at another polling station.
They also emphasized that the zelenka, Molotov cocktails and terrorist attacks at the polling stations will continue until the end of the elections.
According to them, green is a symbol of Navalny, Cocktail is Navalny's protest, Terrorism is Navalny's aggression.
Navalny's combat units announced revenge against the Russian authorities
As previously mentioned, on March 13, representatives of Navalny's Combat Forces publicly confirmed that they would do everything possible to take revenge on the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the killing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
It is worth noting that currently the Navalny's combat units is most active in Belgorod, where they have already repeatedly set off explosions at polling stations.
They also thanked those Russians who have the courage to challenge the system.
