"Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) continues to successfully liberate the settlements of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation from the control of the Putin regime. The battles for Greyvoron continue.

RVC destroys positions of the Russian army in Belgorod region

Armored group RVC processes enemy positions in the "APP" area of Grayvoron with a 30-mm gun. Thank you to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for the fact that on May 22, 2023, they presented us with the BTR-82A. Now he's back home! - says the statement of the "Russian Volunteer Corps". Share

In addition, the RVC fighters have already published videos of the battles.

As reported on the morning of March 16, RVC commander Denys Nikitin, in just a few days, his fighters managed to capture dozens of Russian soldiers in the Belgorod region alone.

He also called the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the heavy losses of his corps during the battles on the territory of the Russian Federation a lie.

All statements by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the complete destruction of the RVC are another lie. A limited military operation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions continues, and here is the confirmation - a new batch of captured soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces. And once again we invite Governor Gladkov to a meeting to hand over the prisoners to him. Denis Nikitin Commander of the RVC

What is happening in the Belgorod and Kursk regions

On the morning of March 12, Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR), the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) and the Siberian Battalion (SibBat) broke into the territory of the Russian Kurshchyna and Belgorod regions.

They aim not only to disrupt the elections of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but also to destroy the positions of the Russian army, from which the Russians attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

RVC, LFR and SibbBat have repeatedly called on residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions to evacuate, so that the civilian population is not harmed.

However, the authorities of the Russian Federation are blocking this process so that the Russian military can hide behind the backs of local residents.

Putin's troops are shelling Belgorod with their own hands, trying to blame everything on RVC and the LSR.