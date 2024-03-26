ATESH movement says Russians attempt to hide weapon warehouses after AFU strikes
Source:  ATESH

The Russian military in Crimea began to panic after the strikes of the Armed Forces on the occupied peninsula. The invaders hastily began to hide their weapons.

The Russians in Crimea are panicking and hastily hiding warehouses with weapons

Partisans noted that recently, they have been observing a massive movement of field artillery depots.

According to our information, this is primarily related to the successful strikes of the Defence Forces of Ukraine on Sevastopol and Gvardeyskoe, the statement says.

The occupiers began to throw rockets at the Uragan anti-aircraft missile system. According to information from the partisans, the new weapons depot is located in a village near Simferopol.

Recent strikes on occupied Crimea

On March 23, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in particular, in Sevastopol. OSINT analysts noted that a large communication node of the Russian Black Sea Fleet could have been affected in Sevastopol.

On March 24, Russian Telegram channels reported that "a well-disguised command post, in which more than two dozen officers were at the time of the attack, was hit" in Sevastopol.

Later, the AFU General Staff said that the Defence Forces of Ukraine had struck the facilities of the Russian occupiers in Sevastopol. Two landing ships of the Russian Federation — "Yamal" and "Azov" — and a communications center were destroyed.

Also, a series of explosions rang out in Crimea on the night of March 24. At that time, it was reported about the fire at the oil depot in Gvardeyskoe.

