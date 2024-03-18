ATESH partisan movement scouts Russia's Black Sea Fleet coastal defence point

Partisans scouted the permanent deployment point of the 126th separate coastal defence brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Perevalny.

What did ATESH discover during the Russian Black Sea Fleet point reconnaissance?

The partisans established that many personnel were near the military unit. Most of them are not local, have an accent, and wear appropriate symbols on their uniforms (probably Tatarstan, Chechnya, Dagestan).

In addition, there will be a checkpoint on the side of the military town. There will be another two-person shift, reinforced by the police. Military police patrol along the fence of the military unit. 15 KAMAZ trucks are parked near the main checkpoint. Most of the unit's servicemen rent housing in Perevalnoy itself.

From the above, it becomes clear that permament placement of 126th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is currently used as a transshipment point, before the transfer of personnel to the area of hostilities, noted ATESH.

What are the losses of the Russian Black Sea Fleet due to the Ukrainian military attacks?

On the night of March 4-5, 2024, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) "Group 13" special unit, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy, conducted an operation to destroy the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov", which was only launched in 2022, near the Kerch Strait.

Russia used the ship for attacks on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, at one time on Snake Island.

The DIU reported the day before that the enemy probably managed to evacuate the 52 crew members who were on the ship.

The strike was carried out by Magura V5 naval drones. The Russian ship suffered damage to the stern, right, and left sides.

The cost of the sunken ship is about $65 million.