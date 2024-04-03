A substation caught fire in Russian Podolsk, some areas are power-outraged

The Russians announced an explosion at a substation near the Podolsk railway station. Due to this, the light went out in several areas.

In Podolsk, Russia, the light went out at the substation due to a "blast"

According to local reports, there was a short circuit, a flash, and then black smoke fell on the transformer station's territory.

The locals were warned that due to the failure of the oil circuit breaker at the substation next to the Podolsk railway station, there was a power outage in several microdistricts of the city district.

At all addresses, electricity has already arrived under the backup scheme. Within an hour, specialists switch the feed to a permanent medium, writes Russian media.

The light also went out in the local shopping centre "Kapitolii". Trolleybuses also stopped running.

St. Petersburg is also power-outraged after an explosion at the substation

On April 3, residents of St. Petersburg reported that electricity and water were cut off after a sharp sound at night.

According to local residents, at 2:53 a.m. in Krasnogvardeisky district, a loud explosion was heard, after which the electricity and water supply was cut off in several houses.

Residents of the district are actively discussing the night incident on social networks. Instead, residents were told there was just an accident at the substation.

"They just said that there was an accident at the substation, and they will fix it by 6 am," shared a local.

In addition, there is also no light in the Toksovo district from 3 a.m. They also report an accident on 35 kW networks.