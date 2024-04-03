Russians complain about lack of electricity and water after "explosion sounds" in St. Petersburg

In one of the districts of St. Petersburg, residents had their lights and water turned off after a sharp sound at night.

What is known about "explosive sounds" in St. Petersburg

Residents of the Krasnogvardeisky district of St. Petersburg report a power outage after a sharp sound at night.

According to local residents, at 2:53 a.m. in Krasnogvardeisky district, a loud explosion was heard, after which the electricity and water supply was cut off in several houses.

As of 6:45, there was no electricity or water.

Local residents of the district are actively discussing the night incident on social networks. There, one of the participants shared the information that he had called 004.

They just said that there was an accident at the substation, they will fix it by 6 am, shared the local. Share

In addition, there is also no light in the Toksovo district from 3 a.m. They also report an accident on 35 kW networks.

What is known about previous "blackouts" in St. Petersburg

On September 24, 2023, residents reported a blackout in the Russian city of St. Petersburg — the lights went out entirely on some streets. There was also no electricity at the Pulkovo airport for some time.

At that time, Pervomaiskaia, Pushkinskaya, Valdaiska Strs., Vitebsky prospect, Shushary district were completely without electricity. There is also a partial light outrage in the Moscow district of St. Petersburg.

Traffic lights and shops were not working on the streets. At the time, the city's emergency services told local residents that they were allegedly carrying out repair work and would complete it late at night.

However, residents reported seeing a flash in the sky and hearing explosion sounds.