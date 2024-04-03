DIU says no foreign weapons used in attacks on facilities in Russian Tatarstan

During drone strikes on objects in the Russian cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, foreign-made weapons were not used.

DIU announced new details of Ukraine's attack on the oil refinery in Tatarstan

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) speaker, Andriy Yusov, said that he would not officially confirm or deny the involvement of military intelligence or the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in the events in Tatarstan.

Yusov did not specify what exactly could have affected the objects on the territory of the Russian Federation, which are located at a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine, but noted that the Ukrainian industry of unmanned aerial vehicles "is developing very dynamically."

We will neither confirm nor deny officially. But we can see that the rumble and cotton on the territory of the aggressor state continue, continue precisely at the military facilities that are directly involved in Russia's genocidal war against Ukraine. We can state that in these events weapons and means of foreign production of our partners are not used. This is a fact. Andriy Yusov DIU speaker

Of course, all the modern technologies available in the world are used to improve Ukrainian weapons. And in terms of distance, and in terms of autonomy and accuracy. Yes, all this is being worked on. And modern technologies are used there. When there is an opportunity, we will be able to see all this in more detail and talk about it. When there was an opportunity to show the Magura V5, the world saw it in detail and up close. For now, additional information on this topic is, let's say, undesirable due to security reasons," said the DIU representative. Share

In his comment, Yusov also confirmed that one of the enterprises that was attacked by the UAV had a production "of the assembly of "Shaheds" and "Gerans". Also, according to him, one of the buildings next to the enterprise was hit by a Russian anti-aircraft missile.

An interesting point is that part of the destruction of other nearby objects was the result of the action of the Russian so-called anti-aircraft, anti-missile defense. This is not the first time. Trying to shoot down some other targets, they usually harm themselves the most, said Yusov. Share

What is known about the drone attack on the refinery in Tatarstan

On the night of April 2, Ukraine launched a drone attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, which is located 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine.

It was the Taneko Refinery located in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan. Its production capacity is about 360,000 barrels per day.

A Ukrainian long-range drone hit the primary oil processing facility at the Nizhnyokamsk refinery, after which a fire broke out there.

The capacity of this installation was 8 million tons of oil, which is 2.6% of the total annual refining of the Russian Federation per year. In addition, this plant is included in the five largest refineries of the Russian Federation.

CNN notes that Ukraine began using drones equipped with artificial intelligence to strike oil refineries.