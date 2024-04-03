DIU prepares to destroy Crimean Bridge in next few months

According to The Guardian, the team of Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), intends to finally destroy the Crimean Bridge in the first half of 2024.

The Crimean Bridge will be the DIU main target of GUR in the next few months

British journalists spoke with their insiders in Ukrainian intelligence. They learned that the DIU wanted to carry out a third powerful attack on the Crimean Bridge, which connects Russia with the occupied peninsula.

Anonymous sources from Budanov's entourage claim that his destruction is inevitable.

The successful strikes by Ukrainian intelligence and the SSU on Russian refineries were only a prelude to the main event of 2024.

As you know, for Ukraine, this bridge is a hateful symbol of the illegal annexation of Crimea.

Kyrylo Budanov's team is convinced that his irreversible destruction will strengthen the Ukrainian people's campaign to liberate the peninsula and raise morale on and off the battlefield.

We will do it in the first half of 2024," the DIU insider told reporters, and also emphasised that Kyrylo Budanov already has "most of the means to realise this goal." Share

What is essential to understand is that the head of Ukrainian intelligence followed the plan approved by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to minimise the Russian naval presence in the Black Sea.

So far, the British publication has not been able to find out how the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean bridge will unfold.

How can Putin react to the destruction of the Crimean bridge

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov voiced a forecast that the Crimean Bridge will be finally destroyed by Ukraine already this year.

In addition, the DIU chief assessed the probable reaction of the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, to this development of the event.