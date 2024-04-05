DIU reveals aftermath of attack on Shahed factory in Russian Tatarstan
DIU reveals aftermath of attack on Shahed factory in Russian Tatarstan

Andriy Yusov
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

As a result of the drone attack on the Shahed factory in Tatarstan, there is considerable destruction there.

Consequences of the attack on Tatarstan

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) speaker, Andriy Yusov, said on the telethon air that the attack on the plant in Tatarstan was caused by "good flying objects" that flew into several military facilities in Tatarstan.

However, he said that the DIU would not comment on which drones they were.

According to preliminary information, the "Shahed" assembly plant was affected. Production facilities were significantly destroyed, and the continuation of the enterprise's work was complicated.

Andriy Yusov

Andriy Yusov

DIU speaker

The day before, Yusov refused to officially confirm or deny the DIU's or SSU's involvement in the attack.

But we see that "blasts" and "explosions" continue on the territory of the aggressor state, they continue precisely on military facilities directly involved in the genocidal war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. We can state that in these events weapons and means of foreign production of our partners are not used. This is a fact.

Drone attack on Tatarstan: what is known

On the morning of April 2, two drones attacked Tatarstan enterprises in Yelabuz and Nizhnekamsk. According to the media, citing sources in the DIU, drones attacked the factory in Yelabuz, where Iranian "Shaheds" are assembled, marking them as "Geran-2".

The Russian authorities said that there was no severe damage.

Another drone attacked the technological installation of the "TANECO" oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, where the fire occurred.

The capacity of the installation is 8 million tons of oil.

Both enterprises are located more than 1,200 kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

