Russians claim shooting down of Ukrainian Neptune missile amid rang out blasts in occupied Sevastopol

Explosions were heard in Sevastopol on April 9. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the "destruction" of the Neptune missile in the Black Sea.

The Russian occupiers announced a missile attack on Sevastopol

The Russian propaganda media, citing the local authorities of the occupied Crimea, wrote that in Sevastopol, "the system of automatic destruction of a low-flying target over the sea surface worked, the infrastructure of the city was allegedly not damaged.

Before the explosion, Russian newspapers wrote that a missile threat had been declared in Crimea.

The explosion was so loud that residents of Yevpatoria heard it.

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defence claims that a Ukrainian Neptune missile was "destroyed" near the coast of Crimea.

Four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territories of Belgorod (2 UAVs) and Voronezh (2 UAVs) regions, and a Ukrainian missile was destroyed over the Black Sea near the coast of the Crimean Peninsula, according to the report.

What is known about the recent attacks in Crimea

On March 23, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in particular, in Sevastopol.

The network wrote about the alleged work of air defence, and the occupiers blocked the Crimean Bridge. As local residents reported, a fire broke out in Kozachi Bay in Sevastopol.

Later, it became known that the Defence Forces of Ukraine had struck the objects of the Russian occupiers in Sevastopol. The landing ships of the Russian Federation and the communications centre were destroyed.

Also, on March 28, a Russian Su-27 plane crashed into the sea in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

The Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleschuk, did not rule out that the Ukrainian military, most likely, shot down two more planes of the criminal army of the Russian Federation near the front line.

Oleschuk emphasised that we are talking about the Su-34 and Su-35 of the Russian occupiers, which attacked the front line with guided aerial bombs.

The Air Force Commander emphasised that the enemy planes were fired with anti-aircraft-guided missiles.