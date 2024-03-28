A Russian Su-27 aircraft crashes in Sevastopol: details

In the afternoon of March 28, a Russian Su-27 plane crashed into the sea in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

The fall of Russia's Su is continuing: a Su-27 crashed in Sevastopol

Initially, the public reported about the fall of the Su-35 fighter jet in Sevastopol. Later, according to the updated information, it was clarified that it was not the Su-35 but the Su-27.

The plane burst into flames after the alarm was sounded. Local resources published videos. The footage shows that the pilot was able to eject.

Some local resources write that the cause is once again friendly fire, the work of air defense, other sources claim that the plane fell due to technical problems.

"Governor" Razvozhaev also wrote about the fall of a military aircraft into the sea near Sevastopol.

The pilot ejected, he was picked up by the Rescue Service 200 meters from the shore, his life is not in danger. Civil facilities were not damaged. Share

It is written that the explosion before the plane crash was heard in Sevastopol around 18:00 local time.

Updated at 18:45: according to new upcoming information, it was not a Su-35 fighter aircraft but a Su-27.

What is known about the probable AFU destruction of two more Russian planes

The Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleschuk, did not rule out that the Ukrainian military, most likely, shot down two more aircraft of the Russian criminal army near the front line.

Oleschuk emphasised that we are talking about the Su-34 and Su-35 of the Russian occupiers, which attacked the front line with guided aerial bombs.

The Air Force Commander added that the enemy aircraft were fired with anti-aircraft-guided missiles.

There has just been a combat use of anti-aircraft guided missiles against two enemy Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft. We are waiting for confirmation of the desired result, Oleschuk said.

According to him, the Russian occupiers continue their attacks in the eastern direction, using tactical aircraft to drop guided aerial bombs.

However, it is becoming more and more difficult for Russian war criminals to be in Ukrainian airspace.