Russia claims drones attacked Gazprom administrative building in Belgorod

What is known about explosions in Russian Belgorod

In Belgorod, Russia, a drone hit the administrative building of Gazprom. The governor announced two wounded, and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation — about the downing of 5 drones over the region.

As a result of the explosion, two people were injured: one man suffered a shrapnel wound in the lower limb, and the other suffered shrapnel wounds in the upper and lower limbs. Ambulance teams took them to the regional clinical hospital. All the necessary medical assistance is provided to both victims, said the mayor of Belgorod. Share

The Russian media also write that the Novoshakhty Refinery could be under the attack of drones in the Rostov region.

What is known about attacks on Russian refineries

In recent weeks, Ukraine has increasingly attacked Russian refineries with drones, which, among other things, supply fuel to the Russian military.

The goal was also to cut export revenues, which the Kremlin uses to finance the war.

On the night of April 2, Ukraine launched a drone attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, Taneko, which is located 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine. Its production capacity is about 360,000 barrels per day.

CNN notes that Ukraine began using drones equipped with artificial intelligence to strike oil refineries.

According to Reuters, the drone attack on the refinery in Tatarstan became one of the largest operations in Ukraine.

British intelligence said the recent attacks knocked out at least 10% of Russian oil refinery capacity. At the same time, according to the British Ministry of Defence, Russia is unlikely to be able to protect all refineries from Ukrainian attacks.