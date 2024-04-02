Russia claims of explosions and airstrikes in Belgorod

In Belgorod, they announced the shelling of the city during April 1. The Russians claim that cars and residential buildings caught fire as a result of the hits.

What is known about new arrivals in Belgorod

According to information from local Telegram channels and the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, a missile threat was initially announced in Belgorod and the region.

Later there were explosions.

Hits were recorded in the car park and private sector. Some cars and houses caught fire.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor countries announced the alleged interception of "seventeen rockets" using air defence.

What is known about the latest incidents in Belgorod

The authorities of Russia's Belgorod region have restricted entry to the settlements of Graivoron, Gora Podol, Glotovo, Novostroivka-Persha, Novostroivka-Druha and Bezimenno. This caused outrage among residents.

Russian Telegram channels report that checkpoints have been set up on the territory of these settlements, manned by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian Guard and border guards.

It is also noted that the procedure for visiting one's own home was introduced for residents.

Residents were outraged by the decision of the regional authorities.

Russians complain that women and children are not allowed to enter settlements through roadblocks.

At the same time, the locals claim that neither Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov nor the representatives of his administration have officially provided any explanations for such a decision.

The General Staff does not give any explanations, referring to the already known official information, and the head of the administration of the Graivoron city district, Gennadiy Bondarev, replies to everyone in personal messages.