The Russians claim shelling in the Belgorod region — video

The Belgorod region of the Russian Federation announced an attack on March 31. As a result of the blows, a fire started in one of the residential buildings.

What is known about the shelling of the Belgorod region

According to the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, 10 air targets were allegedly shot down over the territory of the Belgorod region and Belgorod on the approach to the city.

According to preliminary information, it is known about one victim - a woman who received burns as a result of a fire in her house.

Meanwhile, in Belgorod, windows were broken in one of the apartments of a high-rise building, and 18 private residential buildings were also damaged. A fire broke out in two houses.

There is also damage to the electricity and cold water supply lines. "Emergency services went to the place of damage to eliminate the consequences," wrote Gladkov. Share

According to the governor, the villages of Travneve, Dubove and Tavrove were also destroyed as a result of the attack.

Raid of Russian volunteers in the Russian Federation

On March 12, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" together with the LSR and Sybbat broke through the border with Russia and took control of several settlements, in particular in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Russian volunteers announced strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk. Residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions were urged to evacuate.

On March 21, at a joint press conference in Kyiv, a volunteer of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, Oleksiy Baranovskyi ("Lyutyk"), said that the operation of Russian volunteers distracted the forces of the Russian occupiers.