Russia's aviation drops three aerial bombs on Belgorod region

According to the Russian mass media, the aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation dropped at least 3 aerial bombs on the Belgorod region.

What is known about the bombing of the Belgorod region by Russian aircraft

According to the Russian publications ASTRA and "Pepel", Russian war criminals dropped 250-kilogram and 500-kilogram FAB-250 and FAB-500 aerial bombs with a high-explosive warhead on the territory of the Belgorod region.

In addition, a case of dropping a KAB-1500 guided aerial bomb was recorded.

Two more aerial bombs were dropped by Russian planes on the Belgorod region. Residents of the village of Bezymeno have been evacuated, Russian publications note.

It is known that the FAB-250 was discovered on the morning of March 28 in the village of Bezymeno.

It is emphasised that more than 140 residents of the settlement had to be evacuated due to the detection of an aerial bomb.

Closer to the evening, the aerial bomb was removed and destroyed.

But the FAB-500 was discovered in the village of Nechaevka; it happened on the same day.

They plan to destroy the ammunition today. Local residents were not evacuated, Russian publications emphasise.

It also became known that on March 28, a modified KAB-1500 aerial bomb was discovered in the Belgorod district.

This ammunition of 1.5 tons in TNT equivalent, dropped by a Russian bomber, was found between the villages of Bessonovka and Vesoylaya Lopan.

After that, the road between the settlements was closed.

What is known about Russia's attacks with modernised air bombs on Ukraine

According to Ilya Yevlash, the spokesman of the Air Force Command, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has modernised old aerial bombs and uses them to attack Ukrainian cities.

Yevlash noted that one of the recent strikes on Kharkiv was carried out by one of these modernised old Soviet UMPB D-30 aerial bombs.

For example, sometimes a missile is not enough to destroy a bridge, and a bomb can carry much more charge, it is more powerful, Yevlash said. This is a high-explosive aerial bomb with a mass of 250 kilograms. Certain controls were attached to it, which made it a missile in a certain sense. There was a whole system in place so that this bomb could cover a longer route than usual. Of course, they are also testing such ways of waging war, the Air Force spokesman explained on the telethon air.

He noted that the Ukrainian military can counter the dropping of aerial bombs by the aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

However, as Yevlash emphasised, the Air Force's key target is precisely the planes that drop these bombs—the Su-34 and Su-35.

The Air Force spokesman emphasised that Ukraine's acquisition of Western fighter jets, mainly the F-16, should become the basis of severe countermeasures against these enemy tactics.

The speaker reminded me that the occupiers had already used such bombs before — near Myrnograd in the Donetsk region, and they managed to throw them so far due to a specific type of engine.