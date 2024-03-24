The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced a new shelling of Belgorod and, as expected, blamed Ukraine for this.

What is known about the consequences of the new shelling of Belgorod

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that Ukraine allegedly fired at the city with the RM-70 "Vimpire" MLRS.

Twenty-two rockets were destroyed in the air over the Belgorod region by regular means of air defense, the defense department of the aggressor country defiantly declares. Share

The network reports that the building of the university — BSTU named after V.G. Shukhova, residential building on Slavy Avenue.

A balcony collapsed on the tenth floor, several cars were damaged in the yard, — information is being spread in Russian social networks. Share

The Russians claim that six people were injured as a result of the shelling.

What is known about the consequences of the latest shelling of Belgorod

A few days ago, on March 20, the Russians claimed that Belgorod had allegedly been massively attacked with MLRS.

According to the information of the Russian Telegram channels, as a result of the attack in Belgorod, there is a dead person and injured, publishing footage taken by eyewitnesses.

Several people, including a 17-year-old girl, suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Shells or their fragments also damaged several houses and cars.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also reported on the work of the Russian Air Defense Forces over the city and region.

in Belgorod, several apartments in 12 MKDs were damaged (windows were broken, balconies were damaged) and 16 cars.

Destruction was also recorded on the territory of three educational facilities — 2 kindergartens and a school, and in Belgorod district in the village of Rozumne, 7 private houses and two cars were damaged.