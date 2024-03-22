A helicopter crashes near Russian Belgorod, one pilot injured

An Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. There were four people on board at the time of the accident.

What is known about the Mi-8 helicopter crash near Belgorod

According to Russian media, the accident occurred on the morning of March 21, but information about it was leaked only a day later.

The helicopter made a rough landing on the morning of March 21 near the village of Rovenki. There were four people on board. The helicopter received mechanical damage, the report says. Share

According to Russian media, one of the victims was taken to the hospital. According to preliminary data, the cause of the hard landing was a pilot error.

The Mi-8 is one of the two most massive engine helicopters in the world, designed to perform many military and civilian tasks. It is used in more than 50 countries, including India, China and Iran.

According to data, the cost of the Mi-8 helicopter starts at $6 million.

What is known about the latest plane crashes in Russia

On March 12, an IL-76 plane crashed in the Ivanovo region of the Russian Federation near the "Severny" military airfield.

There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board.

According to the Russian MOD, the plane could not reach the runway of the "Severny" airfield and fell into the local cemetery.

What is important to understand is that A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and military transport aircraft are based at the "Northern" airfield.

In addition, on March 14, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Magadan region of Russia. There were 20 people on board at the crash time.