LFR strikes Belgorod after the Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Volunteers of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" struck Belgorod after the Russian night attack on Kyiv on March 21.

Response to the attack on Kyiv

During the press conference of the Russian volunteer battalions, UAV operator and Legion "Freedom of Russia" volunteer Alexei Baranovsky ("Liutik") spoke about the response to the attack on Kyiv.

After today's night attack on Kyiv, units of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" also launched a UAV strike on Belgorod. According to this morning's information, nine soldiers of the Russian Federation, who were at the military facility that we struck, were destroyed. And five people, members of some so-called Russian "volunteer formations", were also destroyed. Share

Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on March 21

On the night of March 21, the Russians attacked Kyiv with two "Iskander-M" (KN-23) / Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" ballistic/aeroballistic missiles, as well as 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

Air defence forces destroyed all of the targets.

As a result of falling debris in Kyiv, 13 people were injured—six people in the Sviatoshynskyi district and 7 in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Four people were injured in the region. The damage to more than 40 residential private apartments, two high-rise buildings, and 12 cars is already known.