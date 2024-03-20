Russia claims Belgorod came under massive MLRS attack

The Russians claim that on the morning of March 20, Belgorod was allegedly massively attacked with MLRS.

What is happening in Belgorod

The Russian MOD announced that it was allegedly only an attempted attack using the RM-70 "Vampire" MLRS, which was repelled.

Thirteen rockets were destroyed in the air over the Belgorod region by means of regular anti-aircraft defense, the military department of the aggressor country said. Share

At the same time, according to the information from Russian Telegram channels, as a result of the attack in Belgorod, there is a dead person and injured, publishing footage taken by eyewitnesses.

Several people, including a 17-year-old girl, suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Shells or their fragments also damaged several houses and cars.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also reported on the Russian Air Defence Forces' work over the city and region.

According to preliminary information, one person died - the man was in the car when debris flew into it, he died from his injuries on the spot even before the arrival of the ambulance crew. As a result of the shelling, two people were injured: the 17-year-old girl had a closed brain injury and an autopsy of the supra-brow area, and the man had shrapnel wounds to his right upper limb, Gladkov said. Share

In addition, according to him, in Belgorod, several apartments in 12 MKD were damaged (windows were broken, balconies were damaged) and 16 cars.

Three educational facilities—two kindergartens and a school — were also destroyed, and in the Belgorod district, in the village of Razumnoe, seven private houses and two cars were damaged.

LFR, RVC and SibBat volunteers appealed to the authorities of the Belgorod region

Russian volunteers appealed to the governor of the Belgorod region. They called on Putin's henchman to stop hiding behind civilians and evacuate the residents of the region.

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR), and the Siberian Battalion (SibBat) appealed to Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The volunteers urged Hladkov to think about his people.

The liberation movement calls on the leadership of the Belgorod region, and in particular, the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, to stop hiding behind the civilian population and to immediately evacuate people from the entire territory of the Belgorod region, the volunteers' appeal says. Share

According to them:

strikes on military targets are intensifying,

shelling of the region does not stop,

people continue to suffer and die.

The volunteers noted that the victims among the civilians are on the conscience of the local authorities because it prevents the evacuation of people.