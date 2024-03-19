LFR posts video of destroying Russian army communications in Belgorod region with drones

The raid of Russian volunteers on the territory of the Russian Federation continues with the effective work of drones on the military equipment of the occupying army.

The LFR destroys Russian weapons in the Belgorod region

Russian volunteers who raided the Belgorod region continue to destroy critical equipment of the Russian army. This process was filmed.

This was reported by the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) in Telegram.

It is noted that fighters are destroying priority targets on the outskirts of Zhuravlivka in the Belgorod region.

According to them, we are talking about surveillance systems and means of communication of the Russian army, which can be "undermined" with the help of drones.

Raid of Russian volunteers on the territory of the Russian Federation

On March 12, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC), LFR and Siberian Battalion crossed the border with Russia. They took control of several settlements, particularly in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Earlier, Russian volunteers announced strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk. Residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions were urged to evacuate. Later, the volunteers repeated their call for evacuation. Share

Also, on March 16, there were complaints about explosions and fires in Belgorod, although the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported on air defence's "successful" work. Intelligence sources previously reported that the Russian authorities were blocking the evacuation of civilians in the region.