Representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the Siberian Battalion jointly recorded a video message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"You lost your legitimacy a long time ago" - the appeal of the LFR, RVC and Sibbat to Putin

On March 16, the fighters of the LFR, RVC and Sibbat once again appealed to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin regarding the "elections" in the country.

Vladimir Putin, the whole world has been watching for several days now how the Russian city of Belgorod, Belgorod and Kursk regions have turned into a zone of active hostilities. At the same time, the administration installed by you, despite our repeated appeals, prevents the evacuation of the civilian population.

In this regard, only because of your ambitions, peaceful people continue to suffer and die.

The fighters called on Putin to "stop this circus, think about the fate of innocent Russians and allow the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone."

Your election has long since turned into a complete farce. Stop driving ordinary people to participate in your show to polling stations under bombs and artillery fire. Even forced expression of will is impossible when air-raid alarms are sounding. You lost your legitimacy a long time ago. Share

The LFR turned to the Russians

Putin has already begun to falsify the elections, thereby eliminating the legitimacy of his "re-election" in advance.

As reported on official Kremlin resources, as of 3:00 p.m. on March 15, more than half of the voters in the Belgorod region had already voted.

LFR does not believe in these results.

Any sane person who follows the news knows that these statistics are completely absurd. Belgorod and Kursk regions, including regional centers, have been under constant shelling for days.

Russia is bombing Kurshchyna

Oleksiy Baranovskyi denied Putin's message that fighters only kill the civilian population, and recalled the operation of humanitarian corridors and evacuation routes, urging people to leave dangerous places.

On the air of the telethon, he stated that today there are really severe clashes in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

The Russian army recovered after the first blows, the first days of our appearance, which was a surprise for them. In the Kursk region, almost the entire arsenal of the Russian army is being used against us - mortars, artillery, and there were even a few airplanes. They, like Ukraine, are now bombing Kurshchyna. They think that our stormtroopers are on some street and are pouring all kinds of weapons there. Share

He noted that all these shellings fell on residential buildings.