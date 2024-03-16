The Legion "Freedom of Russia" and the "Siberian" battalion warned of the intention to launch a massive attack on military targets in Belgorod. Local residents are asked to stay in shelters.

The LSR announced a massive strike on targets in Belgorod

WARNING! Dear residents of Belgorod and the region! Today at 17:00 a massive strike will be carried out on military facilities and positions of the Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod, the announcement says. Share

In a statement, representatives of volunteer formations appealed to the civilian population of Belgorod and the region, which has not yet been evacuated.

We call on everyone who has not yet managed to leave the region to go to shelter immediately! — declare the volunteers. Share

In a joint statement with the "Siberia" battalion, the "LSR" appeals to the residents of Belgorod that they "should not become human shields for Putin's security forces."

Earlier, the RDC announced strikes on the military positions of the Russian Federation in Belgorod and Kursk. Residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions were urged to evacuate. Later, the volunteers repeated their call for evacuation.

What is happening in the Belgorod and Kursk regions

On the morning of March 12, the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the Siberian Battalion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, broke into the territory of the Russian Kurshchyna and Belgorod regions.

They aim not only to disrupt the elections of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but also to destroy the positions of the Russian army, from which the Russians attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

RDK, LSR and Sibbata have repeatedly called on residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions to evacuate, so that the civilian population is not harmed.

However, the authorities of the Russian Federation are blocking this process so that the Russian military can hide behind the backs of local residents.

Putin's troops are shelling Belgorod with their own hands, trying to blame everything on the Red Cross and the LSR.