The "Russian Volunteer Corps", the Legion "Freedom of Russia", and the "Siberian Battalion" receive help and support from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) to overthrow the regime of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

DIU helps Russian volunteers

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine helps volunteer formations. If we are talking about the actions of the RVC and the Legion "Freedom of Russia", the "Siberian Battalion," then this includes Ukraine's duty. Andriy Yusov DIU spokesperson

Andriy Yusov draws attention to the fact that during the last two years of the full-scale war, Russian volunteers did everything possible to help Ukrainians repel the Russian invaders

Moreover, they show themselves heroically and bravely in many areas of the front and directly participate in serious operations.

Therefore, of course, Ukraine should also help those Russians who are fighting Putin's regime, to free Russia from Putin, emphasised the DIU spokesman. Share

What is known about the new successes of RDK, LSR and Sibbat

According to the "Russian Volunteer Corps" chief of staff Aleksandr, with the call sign "Fortuna", as of March 19, the development of offensive actions and advancement along the entire line of contact in the border regions of the Russian Federation with Ukraine continues.

He also confirmed that the Russian volunteers used all reserves for combat operations.

It is also known that the authorities of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation decided to evacuate nine thousand children from the region in connection with periodic shelling of the territory.