Russian military units from the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR), the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), and the Siberian Battalion (SibBat), which are fighting on Ukraine's side, continue their special operation on the Russian Federation's territory.
The RVC, LFR and SibBat announced the number of captured Russian soldiers
The RVC fighter Aleksandr, with the call sign "Fortuna", said that on March 18, 27 Russian soldiers were captured as part of the operation. He noted no particular resistance from those willing to be captured.
In addition, he named one of the main goals of the operation.
This is to withdraw as much equipment and people as possible from the front to protect the computationally protected border.
LFR announced the losses of Russian troops in the Belgorod, Kursk regions
By the morning of March 18, the losses of Putin's army in the Belgorod and Kursk regions amounted to:
Personnel composition:
Irreversible losses: 613 servicemen
Sanitary losses: 829 servicemen
Captured: 27 servicemen
Destroyed equipment:
Seven tanks (including three T-72, one T-72BZ)
20 BMP (including BMP-2, BMP-3)
Six D-30 howitzers
Four armoured personnel carriers
Four mortars
2 MT-12 "Rapira"
Two 2C19 "Cities-C"
two ZALA UAVs
One MLRS BM-21 "Grad"
One LNG
One "Murom" complex
One EW station
One retranslator
Two units of armoured vehicles
Two units of engineering equipment (excavators)
57 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light)
Disabled equipment:
One T-80PVM tank
One T-72 tank
One BMP
One MLRS BM-21 "Grad"
Two MT-LB
One Msta-B
One TOS-2
One MLRS BM-21 "Grad"
One 2C1 "Carnation"
One EW station
One armoured car
20 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light)
Also, LFR stated that Russian personnel concentration points, ammunition depots, dugouts, towers with antenna complexes, fortification structures, video surveillance cameras, a cellular communication station, a bridge in the village of Gorkovskyi, etc., were destroyed or damaged.
