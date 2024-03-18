RVC captures almost 30 Russia's army soldiers during raid

Russian military units from the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR), the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), and the Siberian Battalion (SibBat), which are fighting on Ukraine's side, continue their special operation on the Russian Federation's territory.

The RVC, LFR and SibBat announced the number of captured Russian soldiers

The RVC fighter Aleksandr, with the call sign "Fortuna", said that on March 18, 27 Russian soldiers were captured as part of the operation. He noted no particular resistance from those willing to be captured.

They were given medical assistance and transferred to Ukraine to replenish the exchange fund. Everything is fine with them, some of the prisoners were even able to contact their relatives. The situation is the same for the prisoners and for those who continue the resistance. People are sent to the defense without being told what is happening in the sector, how many of us are there, what equipment is involved. That is, people are sent there for some kind of meat operations, people come unprepared and come for serious combat operations, — noted "Fortuna". Share

In addition, he named one of the main goals of the operation.

This is to withdraw as much equipment and people as possible from the front to protect the computationally protected border.

LFR announced the losses of Russian troops in the Belgorod, Kursk regions

By the morning of March 18, the losses of Putin's army in the Belgorod and Kursk regions amounted to:

Personnel composition:

Irreversible losses: 613 servicemen

Sanitary losses: 829 servicemen

Captured: 27 servicemen

Destroyed equipment:

Seven tanks (including three T-72, one T-72BZ)

20 BMP (including BMP-2, BMP-3)

Six D-30 howitzers

Four armoured personnel carriers

Four mortars

2 MT-12 "Rapira"

Two 2C19 "Cities-C"

two ZALA UAVs

One MLRS BM-21 "Grad"

One LNG

One "Murom" complex

One EW station

One retranslator

Two units of armoured vehicles

Two units of engineering equipment (excavators)

57 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light)

Disabled equipment:

One T-80PVM tank

One T-72 tank

One BMP

One MLRS BM-21 "Grad"

Two MT-LB

One Msta-B

One TOS-2

One MLRS BM-21 "Grad"

One 2C1 "Carnation"

One EW station

One armoured car

20 units of various automotive equipment (heavy and light)

Also, LFR stated that Russian personnel concentration points, ammunition depots, dugouts, towers with antenna complexes, fortification structures, video surveillance cameras, a cellular communication station, a bridge in the village of Gorkovskyi, etc., were destroyed or damaged.