Russian dictator Vladimir Putin spoke at his headquarters after "victory" in the elections. In his speech, he voiced threats to "traitors" from the Russian volunteer battalions and talked about his "tasks" for the new term.

Putin's reaction to the raid of the LFR, RVC and Sibbat in the Russian Federation

In his speech, the Russian dictator said that all law enforcement agencies would be instructed to identify anyone who is fighting against Russia with weapons.

According to Putin, the representatives of the Russian volunteer corps "are thrown like meat on meat assaults on the state border."

He compared the RVC with Vlasov's army and stated that out of 1,500 volunteers, they allegedly "lost approximately 800 people."

The dictator also said that there is no death penalty in Russia, but "we will treat traitors as in a war zone."

Regarding the challenges during his presidential term, the dictator said that it was necessary to "solve the tasks of special operations and strengthen defence capabilities and the armed forces."

Moreover, he also cynically stated that he "did not expect" such high results in the elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Putin said that this supposedly means that "the people are grateful for the actions we took to protect them."

Putin was depicted as a "victory" in the elections in the Russian Federation

The so-called presidential elections were held on the territory of the Russian Federation from March 15 to 17.

As of the morning of March 18, the Russian Central Election Commission counted 87.32% of Putin's votes after processing 99.67% of the ballots.

At the same time, the turnout across Russia was allegedly 74.22%.

This is the highest indicator since the collapse of the USSR. In 2018, the turnout was allegedly 67.5%, and in 2012, it was 65.3%.

At the same time, the results of pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were counted in the Russian Federation. Putin already "won" there with 90% of the vote.