In Russia, the so-called "elections" of the president, which lasted from March 15 to 17, have ended. The Russian CEC has already reported a turnout of 73.3%, and exit polls counted 87% of votes for the current Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Preliminary results of Putin's "elections"
Russian exit polls said Putin won 87% of the vote. Mykola Kharitonov, a candidate from the Communist Party, is in second place (4.6% of votes).
Vladyslav Davankov, the candidate from "New People" (4.2% of the votes), took the third place. The last place is behind the head of the LDPR, Leonid Slutsky (3% of votes).
The Russian Central Election Commission has already counted 24% of the ballots and announced that Putin won 87.97% of the vote.
At the same time, the turnout across Russia was allegedly 74.22%.
This is the highest indicator for all time since the collapse of the USSR. In 2018, the turnout was allegedly 67.5%, in 2012 - 65.3%.
At the same time, the results of pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were counted in the Russian Federation. There, Putin already "wins" with 90% of the vote:
In the occupied Donetsk region, more than 95% of the votes were allegedly cast for him.
Putin allegedly won 94.12% of the vote in the occupied Luhansk region.
In the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, Putin wins 92.95%, according to the CEC.
Putin's result in the occupied part of the Kherson region is allegedly 88.12% of the vote.
This year's "elections" were marked by a certain number of incidents with the spoiling of ballots and the burning of polling stations.
The opposition project "OVD-Info" says that Russian security forces detained at least 75 people in 17 cities. Some — for words spoken at polling stations.
What will happen after Putin's "elections"
Politico has prepared five scenarios that Russia may face by the end of Putin's next term in 2030:
the flowering of democracy in Russia. The chances of such a development are estimated between 5% and 10%;
the collapse of Russia. Chances are 10-15%;
activation of Russian nationalists — 15-20%;
technocratic reboot and new regime in Russia by 2030 — 20-25%;
no changes, Putin will remain president again — 45-50%.
