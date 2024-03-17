According to Western journalists, panic is currently growing among Russians due to the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's likely decision on a new wave of mobilization after the so-called elections.

What are Russians afraid of after the so-called "elections" of Putin

While potential mobilization remains the biggest concern, there is also concern about finances and the economy. Some Russians fear that the ruble, which has been propped up by the government after falling last year, could depreciate again, raising the cost of imports. Businessmen are worried about the increase in taxes, — note the authors of the article.

Journalists citing analysts also point out that the Kremlin can use the results of the so-called "elections" to put even more pressure on the opposition forces and escalate the war against Ukraine.

These concerns reflect the current mood in Russia, where many have learned to hope for the best but expect the worst. The uncertainty is compounded by a government that experts say is becoming increasingly authoritarian. After more than two decades in power, Mr. Putin is unfettered by an opposition party in parliament or a strong civil society. Therefore, he is relatively free to act as he pleases, — it is noted in the material.

What is known about large-scale falsifications in the so-called "elections" of the president of the Russian Federation

According to the analysts of the VChK-OGPU project, in the suburbs of Moscow, dead people are found en masse in the list of voters.

It is noted that relatives find among the list of voters citizens who died at least a few years ago.

In particular, the parents of the FSB colonel who died in 2021, an ex-employee of the FSB director's office from Balashikha, were surprised to discover his name on the lists.

Indignant, they received an answer from the representative of the election commission that, they say, their relative will be removed from the lists "later".

The mother of her son, who died in the war in 2022, caused a scandal on one of the sites in Lyubertsy, because the husband's name was also on the lists.

It is noted that similar incidents were recorded in Kolomna, Sonjachnohirsk, Podolsk and other cities near Moscow.