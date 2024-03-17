Residents of the Russian Belgorod on the last day of the so-called "presidential elections" are complaining about numerous flights and explosions in the city.

What is happening in Belgorod on the last day of the so-called elections

According to the information of Russian Telegram channels with reference to residents of the city in social networks, during the day, March 17, there were explosions and fires caused by them.

It is noted that at least several fires were recorded in the city.

Residents of the city report the arrivals and damage to residential buildings.

In addition, the projectile allegedly hit a highway and one of the shopping centers.

Also, local Telegram channels said that there is allegedly a deceased person. Local authorities and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not comment on the situation.

What is happening in the Belgorod region

The special operation of Russian volunteers, which began on March 12 with the entry into the territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions, continues.

On the morning of March 17, the fighters of the Siberian Battalion announced the liberation of the village of Horkovsky, Belgorod region.

Meanwhile, the head of the village council of Velika Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, from where the LSR, RBC and Sybbat raid on the territory of the Russian Federation began, Lyudmila Biryukova reported that Russian war criminals destroyed the center of the settlement with aerial bombs during the night.

Today, the enemy destroyed the center of the village of Velika Pysarivka. I hope that each of us will come to the conclusion that life is the most valuable thing and will come to evacuate. Please do not stay in the territory that the enemy is mercilessly destroying, Biryukova said in a video message. Share

According to the police, four multi-apartment and 18 private residential buildings, a hospital, a lyceum, three utility rooms, two garages, two hangars and the administration building of the enterprise, a car were damaged as a result of the shelling.