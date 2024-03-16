Fighters of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" responded to accusations of the Russian Ministry of Defense that the rebels were allegedly knocked out of the territory of the Belgorod region.

The army of the Russian Federation equates with the land of Kozynka — RVC

RVC announced that the Russian military is shelling civilians in Kozynka, Belgorod region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Russian mass media are spreading false news that all "saboteurs" and "terrorists" have long been eliminated from the Belgorod region. But on the example of Kozinka, for example, we see that in an attempt to squeeze out the fighters of the RVC and SibBat, a tank of the VR of the Russian Federation razes the houses of Russian citizens to the ground.

"You lost your legitimacy a long time ago" — the appeal of the LFR, RVC and Sibbat to Putin

On March 16, the fighters of the LFR, RVC and Sibbat once again appealed to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin regarding the "elections" in the country.

Vladimir Putin, the whole world has been watching for several days now how the Russian city of Belgorod, Belgorod and Kursk regions have turned into a zone of active hostilities. At the same time, the administration installed by you, despite our repeated appeals, prevents the evacuation of the civilian population. Share

In this regard, only because of your ambitions, peaceful people continue to suffer and die.

The fighters called on Putin to "stop this circus, think about the fate of innocent Russians and allow the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone."