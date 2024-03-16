Russian volunteers continue a limited military operation in the border regions of Russia. They already have certain successes, which demonstrated the serious weakness of the Russian Federation.

How the Ground Forces commented on the operation of Russian volunteers

The struggle of Russians with Russians is a rather unexpected action, but it has already managed to demonstrate how poorly Russia's borders are protected. The head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ivan Tymochko, analyzed the work of Russian volunteers.

The Russian volunteer corps is conducting a military operation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions. In particular, on December 16, volunteers reported that a massive shelling of Belgorod would begin at 5:00 p.m., so they called on locals to evacuate or stay in safe places.

Russians are fighting Russians on Russian territory to liberate Russians from the Russian regime. Could we have dreamed of this earlier? Now volunteers are fighting against the Russian regime, which, however, are already regular units, they are armed with heavy equipment. They are reinforced by artillery and aviation. And it would be extremely difficult for them to carry out such an operation without an agent network and without local support. Ivan Tymochko Chairman of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russia's borders were guarded by border guards subordinate to the FSB. They tried to be supported by the Russian Guard troops, which Vladimir Putin recently ordered to equip with heavy armored vehicles.

At one time, the Russians even created territorial defense in the regions bordering Ukraine. However, all this did not prevent the Russian volunteers from starting a successful operation.

Where is the regular army, where is the territorial defense? And Russian ground defense is fighting against Ukrainian troops on the territory of Ukraine, because there are not enough line units on the battlefield of Russia. Now they are faced with a challenge when Russian volunteer units enter, and no one can resist them in the first hours and days, Tymochko noted. Share

How it can affect the election of the President of the Russian Federation

On previous occasions when Russian volunteers broke through the border, the Russian media, apparently at the behest of the authorities, did not spread much information about the incident. This time everything is a little different.

Before the elections, Putin devoted an entire speech to the Russian volunteers, where he announced that he would not allow them to disrupt the elections on the territory of Russia. That they will definitely be destroyed and that the Russian volunteers, they say, are not a serious threat.

Putin personally paid attention to them. And he pays attention to the enemy only when he is afraid of him, or when he understands that the enemy is serious. RDK, Sibbat, Legion "Liberty of Russia" have so far conducted a military operation perfectly. Politically, it even resonated more than the combat work itself, Tymochko emphasized.

The head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces emphasized that the military operation of Russian volunteers is, without exaggeration, extremely professional, and it is carried out by truly motivated fighters.