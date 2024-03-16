Humanitarian corridor. For the third time, the LFR called for the evacuation of residents of Belgorod region and Kursk region

Russian insurgents from the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LSR) once again appealed to the residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions with a request to evacuate from the combat zone.

LSR announced the organization of the third humanitarian corridor

Residents of Belgorod Region and Kursk Region will be able to evacuate.

And then the LFR will continue massive attacks on the Russian army in the regions

This was reported by the LFR Telegram channel.

The LSR urges Russians to flee from settlements in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and reminds that Russian military personnel may gather and continue to use the civilian population as "human shields."

Putin's troops also hide among civilians, and our task as citizens of Russia is to ensure maximum security for the local population. In this regard, we announce the organization of the third humanitarian corridor for the local population from 21:00 to 07:00 Moscow time on March 17.

The fighters of the LSR called on civilians to urgently "take advantage of the opportunity to leave the specified regions of Russia without hindrance."

After that, we will continue the massive attack on Putin's troops in the Belgorod and Kursk regions. Share

Raid of the LFR, RVC and Sybbat in the Belgorodsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation

On March 12, it became known about the breakthrough of the border of the Russian Federation by fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" legion, RDK, "Siberian Battalion". These volunteer battalions entered the Kursk and Belgorod regions from the territory of Ukraine. Later, the soldiers took control of the village of Tyotkine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

On March 14, residents of Belgorod complained about "arrivals", and the Russian mass media claimed an alleged breakthrough of the DRG in the Belgorod region. Heavy fighting was also reported in the village of Kozinka.

On March 15, representatives of the volunteers issued an urgent message and announced a massive attack on military facilities in the city of Belgorod, and called on local residents to immediately take shelter and not go outside until the attack is over.

On March 16, fighters of the LSR and the "Siberia" battalion warned of the intention to launch a massive attack on military targets in Belgorod, and again asked local residents to stay in shelters.