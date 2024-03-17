On the last day of the presidential "elections" in Russia, the situation begins to escalate rapidly. Some Russians make it clear that they no longer want to see dictator Vladimir Putin as head of state.

What is happening in Russia on March 17

Opposition Telegram channels publish photos of spoiled ballots on which voters express their anti-war position.

Some Russians call for an end to the war against Ukraine and call Putin a murderer. Someone even wants him to "die"

In most cases, ballots are similar to each other. Some voters deliberately spoil the forms in order to express their dissatisfaction with the country's government and its policies.

In particular, some Russians wrote on the letter "no war" and "Russia — freedom." In addition, voters wrote appeals for the release of political prisoners in Russia and noted that "the peace of Russia is sitting in prison."

In addition, some electoral districts write their own candidates on top of the names indicated on the ballots — most often it is the Russian opposition leader Oleksiy Navalny, who was killed by the Kremlin.

Sabotage at polling stations in Russia

Even children are speaking out against Putin's regime.

On March 17, it became known that in Krasnodar, a schoolgirl set fire to a tablecloth at a polling station as a sign of protest.

Navalny's combat units, which have already blown up several polling stations on the territory of the aggressor country, are acting more radically.

In addition, they publicly threatened the Kremlin that they would take revenge for the murder of Alexei Navalny.