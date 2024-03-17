Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas noted that despite the threat of using nuclear weapons, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is very afraid of an open conflict with NATO.

Putin fears confrontation with NATO and resorts to nuclear threats

Kallas noted that the Kremlin dictator knows how to sow fear.

In her opinion, Putin's threats should be taken seriously.

The Prime Minister of Estonia noted that the Kremlin dictator has been threatening the use of nuclear weapons for a long time, but so far these are only words.

He is very good at sowing fear in our societies. He listens to what we fear, and if we fear nuclear war, he amplifies those fears. After that, our public wants to refrain from their actions, - explains Kallas. Share

She added that the Kremlin seeks to sow fear among Western countries and force them to exercise some restraint in their own actions in response.

We also have to think about what Putin is afraid of. And he is really afraid of a war with NATO. He doesn't want that. Of course, we don't want that either, - emphasizes Kallas. Share

What they say in Ukraine

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the so-called "presidential elections" in the Russian Federation have no legitimacy, and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin should be on trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.