Putin is very afraid of NATO — Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin is very afraid of NATO — Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas

Kaya Kallas
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas noted that despite the threat of using nuclear weapons, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is very afraid of an open conflict with NATO.

Putin fears confrontation with NATO and resorts to nuclear threats

Kallas noted that the Kremlin dictator knows how to sow fear.

In her opinion, Putin's threats should be taken seriously.

The Prime Minister of Estonia noted that the Kremlin dictator has been threatening the use of nuclear weapons for a long time, but so far these are only words.

He is very good at sowing fear in our societies. He listens to what we fear, and if we fear nuclear war, he amplifies those fears. After that, our public wants to refrain from their actions, - explains Kallas.

She added that the Kremlin seeks to sow fear among Western countries and force them to exercise some restraint in their own actions in response.

We also have to think about what Putin is afraid of. And he is really afraid of a war with NATO. He doesn't want that. Of course, we don't want that either, - emphasizes Kallas.

What they say in Ukraine

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the so-called "presidential elections" in the Russian Federation have no legitimacy, and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin should be on trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

These days, the Russian dictator is simulating another election. Everyone in the world understood that this figure, as was often the case in history, was simply sick of power and was doing everything to rule forever.

There is no evil that he will not commit to prolong his personal power. There is no one in the world who would be immune from this.

Thanks to every state, every leader, all international organizations that call and will call these things by their names. Everything that Russia does on the occupied territory of Ukraine is a crime. There must be a just retribution for everything done by the Russian murderers in this war for the sake of Putin's lifelong power.

He is most afraid of only one thing - justice. There is no legitimacy in this simulation of elections and there cannot be. This figure should end up on the bench in The Hague. This is what we, everyone in the world who values life and decency, must ensure

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO analyzed the ability of the Russian Federation to attack the following countries
NATO analyzed the ability of the Russian Federation to attack the following countries
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Financial Times learned about serious problems within NATO
NATO
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO is preparing to repel a possible attack by the Russian Federation — The Telegraph
Kristianis Karinshas

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?