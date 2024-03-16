NATO does not currently feel a military threat from Russia, as it has used almost all of its ground forces in an aggressive war against Ukraine.

Will Russia be able to attack another country?

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference in Brussels, answering journalists' questions about Russia's provocative statements and threats to build up a military group on the border with Finland.

Finland is now more secure than it was before joining the Alliance, because it is now covered by joint defense obligations, according to Article 5 (Washington Treaty - ed.), one for all, all for one. Almost all Russian ground forces are engaged in an aggressive war against Ukraine. So we don't see any immediate military threats against any NATO ally. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

At the same time, the NATO Secretary General noted that the Alliance allies will continue to closely monitor the situation and further actions of Russia. Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that this organization is capable of protecting any ally, and has been successfully performing this task for 75 years in a row.

An attack by the Russian Federation on the Alliance is quite possible

The special services of the Federal Republic of Germany came to the conclusion that the aggressor country Russia has already begun active preparations for a large-scale conflict with the West.

This statement is confirmed by the rapid reorganization of the enemy army, the movement of troops and the placement of missiles in the west of the country.

In addition, the Russian Federation began to rapidly increase the production of weapons.