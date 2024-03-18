Russian volunteer soldiers post footage of Russian army company's strongpoint destruction
Category
Events
Publication date

Russian volunteer soldiers post footage of Russian army company's strongpoint destruction

tank
Читати українською
Source:  Legion "Freedom of Russia"

Fighters of the Legion "Liberty of Russia" (LFR) and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) destroyed the enemy stronghold of the Russian Federation's occupiers.

LFR and RVC continue to destroy the Russian army

Preparation of the landscape for the reception of the Russian liberation forces, LFR and RVC reported.

As noted, the mortar battery of the 1st mechanised battalion and the Legion's "GROZA" strike UAV platoon struck a Russian army company stronghold.

What is happening in the Belgorod and Kursk regions

On the morning of March 12, the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, the "Russian Volunteer Corps", and the Siberian Battalion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, broke into the territory of the Russian Kurshchyna and Belgorod regions.

They aim not only to disrupt the elections of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin but also to destroy the positions of the Russian army, from which the Russians attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

RVC, LFR, and SibBat have repeatedly called on residents of the Belgorod and Kursk regions to evacuate so that the civilian population is not harmed.

However, the authorities of the Russian Federation are blocking this process so that the Russian military can hide behind the backs of local residents.

On March 17, fighters of the volunteer rebel units of the RVC, LFR and SibBat announced the establishment of control over the village of Kozinka in the Belgorod region.

In addition, units of the Russian liberation forces, together with volunteers of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, entered the settlement of Gorkovsky on the territory of the Russian Federation and captured the building of the local administration.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
LFR, RVC and Sibbat called on Putin to stop the "electoral circus"
LFR
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ground Forces evaluated the operation of the RDK in Russia
The Ground Forces evaluated the operation of the RDK in Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov promised to help the RDC and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" in raids
Budanov promised to help the RDC and the Legion "Freedom of Russia" in raids

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?