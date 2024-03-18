Fighters of the Legion "Liberty of Russia" (LFR) and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) destroyed the enemy stronghold of the Russian Federation's occupiers.

LFR and RVC continue to destroy the Russian army

Preparation of the landscape for the reception of the Russian liberation forces, LFR and RVC reported. Share

As noted, the mortar battery of the 1st mechanised battalion and the Legion's "GROZA" strike UAV platoon struck a Russian army company stronghold.

What is happening in the Belgorod and Kursk regions

On the morning of March 12, the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, the "Russian Volunteer Corps", and the Siberian Battalion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, broke into the territory of the Russian Kurshchyna and Belgorod regions.

They aim not only to disrupt the elections of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin but also to destroy the positions of the Russian army, from which the Russians attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

RVC, LFR, and SibBat have repeatedly called on residents of the Belgorod and Kursk regions to evacuate so that the civilian population is not harmed.

However, the authorities of the Russian Federation are blocking this process so that the Russian military can hide behind the backs of local residents.

On March 17, fighters of the volunteer rebel units of the RVC, LFR and SibBat announced the establishment of control over the village of Kozinka in the Belgorod region.

In addition, units of the Russian liberation forces, together with volunteers of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, entered the settlement of Gorkovsky on the territory of the Russian Federation and captured the building of the local administration.