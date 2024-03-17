The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" legion, "RDK" and "Siberian Battalion" who carry out operations in the territory of the Belgord and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation "are becoming a force", and Ukraine will help them.

What Kyrylo Budanov said about the activities of the RDK and the Legion "Freedom of Russia"

Undoubtedly, this subjectivity appears, they can no longer be called groups, it is already becoming a force. There are several of them now, they act together, they are close to unification based on the principles of a common vision of the transformation of the Russian Federation. They will be joined by many opposition forces of the Russian Federation, which are both inside their country and temporarily abroad, Budanov said. Share

Budanov said that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the representatives of these movements "are not going to end anytime soon and will do everything they can."

They have been helping us since the first day of events on February 24, they are fighting quite well. They were in many hot spots in Ukraine. We will try to help them to the best of our ability. Kyrylo Budanov head of GUR

At the same time, Budanov named the reasons why there were no strong internal protests in the Russian Federation. The first reason, according to him, is "moral", because "Russia is really a country of slaves".

The second reason is the lack of work in Russian regions and opportunities to earn money in other ways than joining the armed forces of the aggressor country.

What is happening in the Belgorod and Kursk regions

On the morning of March 12, the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" and the Siberian Battalion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, broke into the territory of the Russian Kurshchyna and Belgorod regions.

They aim not only to disrupt the elections of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but also to destroy the positions of the Russian army, from which the Russians attack peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

RDK, LSR and Sibbata have repeatedly called on residents of Belgorod and Kursk regions to evacuate, so that the civilian population is not harmed.

However, the authorities of the Russian Federation are blocking this process so that the Russian military can hide behind the backs of local residents.

Putin's troops are shelling Belgorod with their own hands, trying to blame everything on the Red Cross and the LSR.